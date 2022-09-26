Favorites
Shiplap and a poured concrete slab conceal the remnants of the previous fireplace and create the backdrop for a modern Scandinavian cast iron fireplace fueled by propane and controlled by a Nest thermostat. Built-in birch plywood shelving and seating with concealed LED lighting support a curated vinyl collection, Sonos speakers, and the full set of Modernist Cuisine cookbooks.
Poured-in-place white concrete countertops provide an inert and tactile textured surface for cooking and baking. Birch plywood floating shelves with concealed LED lighting illuminate the worktop while also showcasing refined cooking tools and pantry items. Outdoor benches provide flexible seating that stands up to the heavy use and potential spills of a busy vacation rental kitchen.