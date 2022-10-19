The window seat can also double as a bed. "It's particularly long, which was so that an adult can sleep there, or two kids could comfortably cozy up and sleep there," says Shaw, noting that it’s tucked around the corner from the bed for privacy.
Charred cypress siding by ReSwan Timber Co.
A more narrow window focuses the eye on tree trunks, creating an “abstracted view of the landscape,” says the firm.
Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn surround a custom dining table, which is made out of a leftover piece of scaffolding from construction. The lighting is custom by Heather Dahl.