SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Fran Linsdell

Faeh Farms Build

Stairs design

View 172 Photos
The home consists of a collection of three structures and a swimming pool, all arranged in a semi-circle and deferring to the forested, waterfront site.
The home consists of a collection of three structures and a swimming pool, all arranged in a semi-circle and deferring to the forested, waterfront site.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
The wife selected blue and white penny tile, alternating the 1-foot sheets to create a dynamic striped design.
The wife selected blue and white penny tile, alternating the 1-foot sheets to create a dynamic striped design.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
After entering the front door, tomato red shaker-style cabinetry in the mudroom sets the tone for a warm family home.
After entering the front door, tomato red shaker-style cabinetry in the mudroom sets the tone for a warm family home.
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The living area opens onto a deck. A set of benches on ground level were built by the couple for their wedding but have been repurposed here as flexible seating.
The living area opens onto a deck. A set of benches on ground level were built by the couple for their wedding but have been repurposed here as flexible seating.
The workshop interiors emphasize function, with polished concrete slab floors and 35-foot-high ceilings to accommodate large projects and gatherings. The disco ball, set to spin via a smartphone app, can be lowered with an industrial winch and is visible from the overhead studio suite through a peek-a-boo window.
The workshop interiors emphasize function, with polished concrete slab floors and 35-foot-high ceilings to accommodate large projects and gatherings. The disco ball, set to spin via a smartphone app, can be lowered with an industrial winch and is visible from the overhead studio suite through a peek-a-boo window.
Architect Jai Kumaran and his partner, Lindsay Merkle, transformed a badly neglected ridgetop property in Scappoose, Oregon, into a retreat, completing a 3,000-square-foot prefabricated workshop and studio suite as the first phase of a larger planned creative compound where they could live, work, and gather with family and friends.
Architect Jai Kumaran and his partner, Lindsay Merkle, transformed a badly neglected ridgetop property in Scappoose, Oregon, into a retreat, completing a 3,000-square-foot prefabricated workshop and studio suite as the first phase of a larger planned creative compound where they could live, work, and gather with family and friends.
The Real Cedar cladding is arranged both horizontally and vertically, adding visual interest to the simple, archetypal built forms and showcasing the striking graphic effect that can be achieved with the material.
The Real Cedar cladding is arranged both horizontally and vertically, adding visual interest to the simple, archetypal built forms and showcasing the striking graphic effect that can be achieved with the material.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
The footprint echoes the layout of the old house while celebrating the site’s spectacular views.
The footprint echoes the layout of the old house while celebrating the site’s spectacular views.
A slatted screen and a skylight blur the boundary between indoors and out at the home’s entryway.
A slatted screen and a skylight blur the boundary between indoors and out at the home’s entryway.
Skylights above the mudroom and in the en suite shower let in plenty of natural light in unexpected spaces.
Skylights above the mudroom and in the en suite shower let in plenty of natural light in unexpected spaces.

152 more saves