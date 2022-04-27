SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sarah Johnston

exterior vibes

A 100-year-old oak shades the front of the house, which is clad in weathering yellow cedar.
One of the concrete supports rises from a steep hillside and stands among surrounding trees.
The main deck of the Sento is level with the ledge, resulting in an eye level view of the ocean. The elevated site also offers privacy to those soaking, as they are not immediately visible from either trail. “There’s time to cover up as you hear someone approaching,” Shaw says.
Materials were carefully selected for their durability and patina potential. A slatted exterior done in Western Cedar offers privacy while referencing the tall trees fringing the site, in respect for the surrounding landscape.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.
The black paint on the exterior timber cladding is similar to “falu red”, a permeable red paint commonly used on wooden cottages and barns in Sweden, Finland, and Norway. The paint consists of water, rye flour, linseed oil, silicates, iron oxides, copper compounds, and zinc. When it is time to repaint the house, the old paint is simply brushed or scrubbed away.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
At night, the home glows like a glass jewel box.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
The Rosy Mound Retreat is comprised of two intersecting volumes: a wood-clad main house and a living room wing.
Galvalume zinc-coated metal, a local building material, is used throughout the area on corn granaries and barn roofs.
Although the property is mostly wooded, the homeowners lease part of the land to a neighbor who grows soy beans and corn. This allows the homeowners to see firsthand rural Wisconsin life.
In order to leave the hills intact, the builders excavated uphill and added a steel-grated bridge to connect the upper sleeping level to the hillside and the adjacent tack barn.
The home features sustainable heating and cooling, plus enhanced glazing, insulation, and efficient mechanical systems to mitigate overall energy use.
