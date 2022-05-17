Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Paul Grzeszczak

Exterior

Continuing the progression, an ascent past a green wall and other layered plantings brings residents and visitors to the front entry, where the Fleetwood pivot door invites first glimpses into the home.
Ushered in by the gently curving retaining walls and grounding concrete garage, entry into the home is a carefully curated progressive experience.
The home floats gracefully over the landscape, with pine Shou Sugi Ban siding from Delta Millworks cladding the exterior — the dark ebony hue intentionally chosen to help it blend in with nature.
Tucked into the leafy heart of Austin’s Zilker neighborhood, this 3,170-square-foot home by Franke : Franke overlooks a wide urban stream and striking ravine. A row of windows, positioned along the home’s central spine, brings in light and fresh air, while private bedrooms have access to water views, thereby immersing residents in the site’s natural surroundings.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
Nauvo, one of the company's newest models, comes with a roof deck.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
With large spans of glazing, this transparent home fully embraces its forested setting.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
The historic home is surrounded by mature landscaping, including a giant redwood that appears to be about seventy years old. A covered walkway leads to the main entrance.
The exterior features natural slate cladding and massive floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows on the east side to take advantage of the home’s views of the rolling terrain. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows to make them a single mass and “warm up and bring some accents to the house,” says Nate.
The hardscaping helps keep water use to a minimum. The Lais used gravel—accented by drought-tolerant bamboo—to create their side yard.
