Exterior
Tucked into the leafy heart of Austin’s Zilker neighborhood, this 3,170-square-foot home by Franke : Franke overlooks a wide urban stream and striking ravine. A row of windows, positioned along the home’s central spine, brings in light and fresh air, while private bedrooms have access to water views, thereby immersing residents in the site’s natural surroundings.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
The exterior features natural slate cladding and massive floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows on the east side to take advantage of the home’s views of the rolling terrain. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows to make them a single mass and “warm up and bring some accents to the house,” says Nate.
