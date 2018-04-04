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Collection by Dirk De Pree

Exterior & Landscape

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The transformed home sits on a tree-lined street, just minutes from Downtown Charleston.
The transformed home sits on a tree-lined street, just minutes from Downtown Charleston.
Teph Inlet by Omar Ghandi Architect
Teph Inlet by Omar Ghandi Architect
Since spending time in the great outdoors may not be accessible, cultivate your own green spaces at home—whether that be a balcony or your backyard. Check out our guides for propagating houseplants, starting vegetable seeds indoors, or tackling your own victory garden.
Since spending time in the great outdoors may not be accessible, cultivate your own green spaces at home—whether that be a balcony or your backyard. Check out our guides for propagating houseplants, starting vegetable seeds indoors, or tackling your own victory garden.
The Egg Bird House features a 1 1/8" diameter entry hole that attracts chickadees, wrens, and smaller birds and comes in six shiny shades.
The Egg Bird House features a 1 1/8" diameter entry hole that attracts chickadees, wrens, and smaller birds and comes in six shiny shades.
After a year of searching, San Francisco transplants Liz Armistead and Bill Broome found their dream home—a 1,400-square-foot ranch house in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood. The residence was outdated, but the 400-year-old live oak tree on the back of the property was just too enticing to pass up. They fell in love with its potential and reached out to Stephanie and Ryan Lemmo, the principals of Lemmo Architecture and Design, for a full remodel and contemporary master suite addition.
After a year of searching, San Francisco transplants Liz Armistead and Bill Broome found their dream home—a 1,400-square-foot ranch house in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood. The residence was outdated, but the 400-year-old live oak tree on the back of the property was just too enticing to pass up. They fell in love with its potential and reached out to Stephanie and Ryan Lemmo, the principals of Lemmo Architecture and Design, for a full remodel and contemporary master suite addition.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.