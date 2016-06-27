Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dirk De Pree

Evolving Design

View 71 Photos
The Cowell House located at 171 San Marcos Avenue in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $3,700,000 by Bert Keane of Vanguard Properties.
The Cowell House located at 171 San Marcos Avenue in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $3,700,000 by Bert Keane of Vanguard Properties.
Bungalow Villa Becker-Benze in Berlin, Germany, is currently listed for €3,930,000 by Nico Richter of Fantastic Frank.
Bungalow Villa Becker-Benze in Berlin, Germany, is currently listed for €3,930,000 by Nico Richter of Fantastic Frank.
Teph Inlet by Omar Ghandi Architect
Teph Inlet by Omar Ghandi Architect
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
A view looking back toward the kitchen and entrance. A corner of the living area features exposed brick and a fireplace.
A view looking back toward the kitchen and entrance. A corner of the living area features exposed brick and a fireplace.
Mark and Will chose to keep the walls largely bare, celebrating the house itself as a piece of art. They furnished the interior by reusing some of their favorite existing pieces—including the Eames Aluminum Group and Florence Knoll lounge chairs—augmented with similar classics and a few special pieces for character.
Mark and Will chose to keep the walls largely bare, celebrating the house itself as a piece of art. They furnished the interior by reusing some of their favorite existing pieces—including the Eames Aluminum Group and Florence Knoll lounge chairs—augmented with similar classics and a few special pieces for character.

51 more saves