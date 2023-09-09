It was important to the family that they could easily spend time outside with their kids and friends in the large backyard. Though the house is energy efficient, its design still allows large windows to underscore this indoor-outdoor connection.
A patio of pavers creates a space for outdoor dining and the barbecue, which Ricks uses often for gatherings of friends. A permeated pergola add some sun protection.
A skylight fills the primary bathroom with natural light all day.
An entry nook framed in walnut is a spot to drop bags, shoes, and coats.