Mahle also enlarged the opening to the dining room, enabling better sight lines and daylight to pass through the space.
Longer lead times are common when you buy large items like sofas and couches, whether in person or online, but you’ll really need to read the fine print before ordering if you’re purchasing online.
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The