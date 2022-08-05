SubscribeSign In
Collection by Bill MacEwen

Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.
Flanking the concrete wall is a carport and an entrance leading past a small, cedar-clad ancillary building for art projects and laundry.
“We didn’t want a mansion that you can see driving by on the road—it needed to blend into this beautiful landscape,” Sally adds.
Says Krista, “We needed to know that whatever we built would not take away from the landscape.”
Aaron Schiller provided the shou sugi ban louvers that enclose the dining space and create privacy from the entry path.
A large sliding panel helps seal the home and makes the three-season room just beyond it more comfortable. The “R” is the Risom company logo, from the Jens Risom Design corporate office in Manhattan
