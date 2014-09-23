Earn Education Units at Dwell on Design New York

Trade members are invited to satisfy their AIA, IDCEC, ASLA, and NKBA CEU requirements at Dwell on Design New York, October 9–11, 2014.

At Dwell on Design New York, Dwell editors have curated three full days of unparalleled programming hosted by a stellar roster of design professionals representing the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), and the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). We're offering more than 25 CEU sessions both on the main stage and in our four discussion areas Thursday through Sunday, October 9 through 11. Each trade ticket includes two free CEUs, with each additional CEU available for $35. From Daniel Libeskind's keynote address to presentations by Clive Wilkinson, Margie Ruddick, Michael Bierut, Dwell CEO Michela O'Connor Abrams, and many more, the programming at Dwell on Design offers trade members an exceptional opportunity to acquire CEUs for AIA (some HSW), IDCEC (for ASID and IIDA designers), and NKBA accreditation. In addition, the Dwell New York Home Tours and Meet the Architects Night, both AIA CEUs, are worth 5 Learning Units (LUs) and 1 LU, respectively, included in the ticket price. Please visit our schedule for the complete list of CEUs onsite at Dwell on Design—more professional accreditations are being added each day. Reserve your spot now; space is limited.