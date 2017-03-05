Subscribe
Dwell September 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 08: California Dreaming
10 Standout Homes in L.A.
Way Out West
Leaving the bustle of Washington, D.C., architect Joe Day and his wife return to California and discover that life in a...
r
Raul Barrenche
How This Couple Broke The Rules in a LA Suburb
In a code-happy Los Angeles suburb, how do you break the mold without breaking the law? Architects Alice Fung and Michael Blatt...
d
David A. Greene
Mutual Fulfilment
In Santa Monica, architect and activist Cory Buckner is working to preserve the living monuments of L.A.'s mid-century-modern...
Sam Grawe