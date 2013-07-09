Dwell on Design Awards 2013

On Friday, June 21, we presented our third-annual Dwell on Design Awards, in which we handed out custom-made awards designed by Dwell creative director Alejandro Chavetta and the San Francisco design firm Ohio to our top ten picks from the show floor. The jury—consisting of Zahid Sardar, Dwell contributing writer and author of West Coast Modern: Architecture, Interiors and Design; Rachelle Schoessler Lynn, ASID National President-Elect; Kat Fern, ASID LA Chapter President; Donald Strum, principal, Michael Graves Design Group; and myself—walked the show floor and together cast our votes to decide the winners. This year’s categories were Kitchen and Bath, Furniture, Outdoor, Modern Lifestyle, Design Materials, Sustainability, Lighting, New Product, Best Booth, and Best in Show. We handed out the awards on the Sustainable Design stage just ahead of our keynote address by architect Michael Graves.