Dwell March 2009, Vol. 09 Issue 04: Learning From Down Under
Smarter Greener More Daring
Our March, 2009 issue Learning from Down Under chronicled the best sustainable design, like a self-sustaining home on...
Bellemo & Cat's Cradle
Architect-sculptor double act Cat Macleod and Michael Bellemo first came to our attention with their Cocoon weekender, a...
k
Karen Pakula
Hillside Family Home in Australia
An unvisited ocean-facing plot of land, a couple of architect neighbors, and one giant leap of faith have netted a pair of...
Jaime Gillin
New Zealand Vacation Home Designed Completely Off the Grid
On New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island, two architects designed a petite holiday home that takes care of its own water,...
j
Jeremy Hansen
A Measured Approach
Utterly dynamic, this house on an urban peninsula in Sydney is rich with inventive and thoughtfully considered spaces.
m
Marcus Trimble
Nature Nurtured
On the shores of New Zealand’s Lake Wakatipu, architects Bronwen Kerr and Pete Ritchie designed a relaxed family home that...
j
Jeremy Hansen
Kathleen Walsh Reviews 4 Chaise Longue
If you chase long afternoons lolling by the pool, with longer evenings of the same, there is only one piece of furniture on your...
Aaron Britt
Mobile Eateries
With street food enjoying a renaissance across the United States, it may no longer be necessary to steer clear of trailer fare.
Sarah Rich