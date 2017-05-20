Subscribe
Dwell July/August 2005, Vol. 05 Issue 07: Fluid Design
Modern Waterfront Homes
We Summer in the Hamptons
When separating the haves from the have-nots, owners of summer homes tend to reside enviably in the former category.
h
Heather Bradley
Three Glass-and-Copper Pavilions Conquer the Cliffs
Hidden on a hill overlooking Australia’s Pittwater Bay, Rob Brown’s design for the James-Robertson house happily opens itself...
d
Davina Jackson
Go With the Flow
Along the ever-expanding coastline of Hawaii’s Big Island, an architect and his family exchange fast-paced city life for a...
Sam Grawe
Off the Beaten Path
A dramatic departure from your typical cabin on the lake, this unique retreat adds shades of black to a tiny island awash with...
e
Eric Lawlor
Low-Tech Utopia
People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, which probably isn't an issue when the glass house is a commune.
f
Femke Bijlsma
Pool Houses: From Laps to Naps
For those seeking refuge from an interminable game of Marco Polo, these four pool houses provide an artful escape.
a
Amara Holstein