Dwell Dec/Jan 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 02: The Future
Great Ideas for Tomorrow
Life in Space: Email from the ISS
For our December/January 2010 The Future issue, we asked science fiction writer Bruce Sterling to pen a piece...
Play: Electric Slide
A group of Columbia University students have a good time reinventing the playground as a place to harness all that youthful...
m
Marc Kristal
Driving: Joy Ride
San Francisco–based design team Mike and Maaike wave goodbye to the driver's seat with their concept car, the ATNMBL (the...
Sam Grawe
Luxury: Evaluating Values
Luxury, a term that once conjured images from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, is now just as often used to aggrandize personal...
Aaron Britt
Modern Communal Living in the Netherlands
Craving not just a home but a proper piece of architecture, a handful of design- and business-savvy Dutch families banded...
j
Jane Szita
Space Living: Astro Home
You’ve known you were destined to dwell in outer space ever since you first saw The Jetsons.
b
Bruce Sterling
Narrow Modernist Three-Story Home in Toronto
Facing tight building codes and an even tighter space, Karen White and David MacNaughtan needed an architect who could turn...
a
Alex Bozikovic
Small Box Home with Black Metal Facade in Japan
Drawing on an inherited plot of land, his father’s steel company, and his brother-in-law’s architectural know-how, Motoshi...
m
Mimi Zeiger
Groceries: Marketing Strategy
In 1955, photographer Elliott Erwitt snapped a photo of a bereted Frenchman riding his bicycle down a tree-lined road with a...
Sarah Rich
Design Activism: Public Domain
Though it’s quite popular to proclaim that design can change the world, even the best-laid plans aren’t enough to make a...
Preservation Recommended
With the preservation of mid-century buildings already a touchy subject—–many people are still unwilling to see the value in...
Home Furnishings: Mag-Neato
For almost a decade Dwell has printed countless examples of new furniture designs, but with a handful of exceptions, little has...
Timeless Design: Future Perfect
Marcel Breuer’s Wassily chair, the Eames lounge chair, George Nelson’s Ball clock, and Giancarlo Mattioli’s Nesso lamp are just a...