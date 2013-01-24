Dwell Conversation at AetherSF

On January 23rd, at the Proxy in San Francisco, Dwell and Aether Apparel hosted the talk Prefab's Progress, the latest in our series of Dwell Conversations.

Not only did we celebrate the opening of AetherSF, Aether's first stand-alone shop, and an incredible structure made from three customized shipping containers, but we also heard more from architect Benjamin Parco and Seth Krubiner, founder of Simpatico Homes, both of whom had projects in our December/January issue Prefab Comes Home. Check out the home Parco designed in the Berkeley Hills here and Krubiner's prototype here. In addition to our two Dwell alums, we also talked shop with metal fabricator Chris French (he did Aether's awesome shipping containers) and architect Douglas Burnham of Envelope A+D, designer of AetherSF. Despite the rain we had an excellent turnout, proving yet again that California's thinking about, and appetite for, prefab remains very strong.