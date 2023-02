Playing Defense Cooper was faced with a conundrum when designing her property gate. She didn’t want passersby to be able to see in, but neither did she want a totally solid barrier keeping street life out. Using spare sheet metal, she fashioned a gate that’s solid on top and porous steel wire on the bottom. With a tube steel structure for support and a DoorKing 9100 motor to open and close the heavy fence, she was set. doorking.com