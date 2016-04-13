"Drive Tastefully" Vinyl Decal

“Drive Tastefully” has been our mantra since day 1, and we’ve been humbled and honored to still be driving tastefully with all of you, years later. These new decals have been performing well on our cars, and they were easy to apply, thanks to high-quality, solvent-based adhesive and the vinyl itself at a substantial (for a sticker, at least) 2.8 mm thickness. Now they’re ready for your car, in white, complete with a UV coating graded for indoor and longterm outdoor use.