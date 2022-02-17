Home Tours
Collection by
Nick Brown
Drawings
View
116
Photos
A Mews House floor plan
Floor plan of Forest Pavilion by Signal Architecture & Research
Floor plan of Bonton Midcentury by Open Studio Collective
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Casa Cantellano by Omar Vergara and Renata de Miguel
Floor plan of Joy House by Arkitito
Floor Plan of Jamestown Passive House by Shelter Residential
Floor Plan of 8 Tree 8 by Ana Williamson Architect
Floor Plan of Casa LUAA by Ana Smud
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Floor plan of Parallelogram House by 5468796 Architecture
Floor Plan of Kumagaya House by Chop + Archi
An L-shaped island wrapped in Pietra Cardosa stone has a prep sink, more storage, and a seating counter, from which you can gaze into the backyard.
Floor plan of LIC Residence by Keith Burns
Floor Plan of Montara House by Porter & Erb Architects
