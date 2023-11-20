Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The Art Center College for Design, based in Pasadena, packed its booth full of design goodies, from the heavily engineered (breathing mask, powder-coated steel stool for toddlers) to the organic (wooden lights, a pair of sandals flatcut from a piece of leather).
Dwell President Michela O'Connor Abrams presents the popular "New Face of Affluents" session.
Maine College of Art. Photo via Flickr.
Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
