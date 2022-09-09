Douglas fir
"The kitchen upgrades include the original clear fir cabinetry refitted with custom hardware, interior cabinet upgrades and under cabinet lights, stainless steel countertops with a built-in knife caddy that includes salt/pepper & olive oil services, cooking thermometer and cutting board, a dual stainless sink with dual Blanco faucets and filtered water, a Wolf gas stove with Ventahood and Sub Zero refrigerator."
A casual dining area adjacent to the kitchen includes a custom, rift-sawn oak dining table by Peter Thomas Designs and double-drum pendants from Hinkley Lighting. Limestone walls and floors, plus Douglas fir ceilings are characteristic of the home's interiors. Project Details // Now and Zen Renovation, Paradise Valley, Arizona Architecture: Drewett Works Builder: Brimley Development Interior Designer: Ownby Design Photographer: Dino Tonn Limestone (Demitasse) flooring and walls: Solstice Stone Windows (Arcadia): Elevation Window & Door Pendants: Hinkley Lighting Dining table: Peter Thomas Designs www.drewettworks.com/now...
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
In the mid-fifties, modern residential architecture was suspect in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley. The Roberts family requested a ranch house, but Neutra steered his clients towards his vision. Mrs. Roberts wanted a low plaster ceiling throughout the home, which Neutra refused, choosing tongue-and-groove Douglas fir boards instead. He compromised with a plaster ceiling in the living room, pictured above.
The Sturgis's walls, floor and ceiling are all cross-laminated timber panels—3.25-inch thick sheets of douglas fir, manufactured in Montana and assembled at the Cubist Engineering shop. The box's air-tight construction and passive solar gain through the large windows means most climates need no additional insulation.
