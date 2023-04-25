Dome
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
Keeping it DIY, a greenhouse, a winter garden, a pop-up shop, a seasonal cafe, a sports facility or an outdoor classroom? Whatever your needs may be, F.Domes delivers. Their self-assembly kits provide a fabulous environment for every use. Thanks to their quick and easy assembly, F.Domes are a popular choice among those looking for basic, yet rigid and beautiful outdoor structure.