When the couple started the renovation, it was near impossible to get supplies from hardware stores shut down by the pandemic, so they began by gutting the house—namely, the bathroom. During the process, they discovered rotting joists under the floor, which all needed to be replaced—an issue that had been flagged by a surveyor before they purchased the home. "It’s definitely worth investing in a structural survey to give you an overview of what might be wrong with the property to help you budget and plan the renovation," says Nadine.