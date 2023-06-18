Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Londoners Nadine and Juls, who started revamping their first house just before the pandemic, share their tips on planning, budgeting, and DIY.
When the couple started the renovation, it was near impossible to get supplies from hardware stores shut down by the pandemic, so they began by gutting the house—namely, the bathroom. During the process, they discovered rotting joists under the floor, which all needed to be replaced—an issue that had been flagged by a surveyor before they purchased the home. "It’s definitely worth investing in a structural survey to give you an overview of what might be wrong with the property to help you budget and plan the renovation," says Nadine.
An Englander wood-burning stove warms the living room, and the two round windows were inspired by architect Paolo Soleri’s Arcosanti, which the couple visited on a cross-country van trip.
