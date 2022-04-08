dining rooms
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.