dining rooms

The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
Pleasing curves recur throughout the arched utility room, which serves as the home's indoor-outdoor transition space.
Pierre-Louis Gerlier's love for craft shines through the refreshed dining booth at the heart of the home, from the gentle irregularity of the hand-made tiles on its facade to the custom table made from marble and wood, around which a cherry-red booth pops in its eye-catching tone.
The entire kitchen was moved from its previous poky nook into the former dining area. Countertops totalled €6.6K, while fixtures (together with those in the bathroom) came to €11K.
A total of €3K was spent on lighting throughout the home, reinforcing the home's newfound warmth. Here in the dining booth, the family can come together under the soft glow of a trio of pendant lamps.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
At a recent event for Mentor’s organization Ndryshimtarët, which offers personal development and leadership workshops, about 20 guests gather for dinner and conversation. “We want our home to evoke feelings of warmth, openness, vibrance, and sanctuary for anyone entering it,” says Ali.
Biontina Fazliu, a colleague of Mentor’s, arrived ahead of dinner to help put things together.
The living room, dining area, and kitchen are connected, which helps light permeate the space. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Eazy side chairs by Whiteonwhite line one side of the custom-designed table by LOT-EK. Castore suspension lights by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide hang above, and a custom rug by Liora Manné lies below.
Bathroom
The renovated dining area is clad with the house's original cedar panels, which were re-milled.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
Interior designer Jen Bunsa furnished the home with eclectic details such as the Knotty Bubbles lamp by Lindsay Adelman from Roll & Hill.
Knotty Bubbles lamp by Lindsay Adelman from Roll & Hill.