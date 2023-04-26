SubscribeSign In
Dining room

Chandelier

In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &amp;Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
Ceramics the couple purchased in Oaxaca and a Memor Studio vase adorn a shelf in the living room. A West Elm pendant hangs in the dining room beyond above a mid-century chair from Chairish.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
