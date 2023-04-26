In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”