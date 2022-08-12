SubscribeSign In
The dining room is surrounded by windows to take in the ocean views.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
Homeowners Wouter Valkenier and Mijke de Kok, both architects, cobbled together salvaged material from multiple sources to fit out their home. Wooden beams in the dining room, normally a double-height open space, can be covered over as needed to create an extra living area above—without disrupting views of the water.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The team preserved the blue and buggy pine paneling, which was important to the owners, and made it more of a feature by bringing in new pieces, all of which highlight the double-height ceilings. "That pine, it's really filled with character," says Fowler.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
The courtyard frames the home’s main entrance, which sits within a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system. The combination entry/dining area features a vintage Saarinen table with a Douglas fir Herman Miller top, set with Cleo Chairs by Dims and Petit Standard Chairs from Hay.
The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
