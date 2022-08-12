The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.