Collection by
Charlotte Ong
Dining console
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
The dining area features a vintage Eero Saarinen Oval dining table, Omar De Biaggio Bacco chairs from Design Within Reach, and an Acorn pendant by Atle Tveit for Northern.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
A pair of Lina swivel chairs by Hlynur Atlason for Design Within Reach sit in front of custom white oak cabinetry designed by Hughes and fabricated by Austin Wood Works.
Now, the kitchen is an open-plan family hub in the addition.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
The new layout took over the original, unused attic by vaulting the roof. Besides adding more light and space, the graphic wood design also brings in dimension.
