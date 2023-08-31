SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rachel Fingleton

Dining Area

View 4 Photos
A negative carve out in the living space transitions the open beachy environment into a cozy and intimate dining nook.
A negative carve out in the living space transitions the open beachy environment into a cozy and intimate dining nook.
The dining room table in our loft-like top floor.
The dining room table in our loft-like top floor.