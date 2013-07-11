DIFFA Picnic by Design 2013

Much like great design, great meals are considered by most to be an art. Dwell has long supported the work of innovative designers regardless of their canvas or craft because creativity challenges and propels further ingenuity. Thus, it is with great pleasure we announce our exclusive media sponsorship of DIFFA’s Picnic By Design, an event that couples charitable donation with original design on August 21st. Out of the 45 contributing designers, we have picked out five of our favorites after the jump.

Following the success of its inaugural event last year, DIFFA is hosting its second Picnic By Design event in which attendees purchase an originally crafted basket conceived by New York’s top designers and share dinner atop the roof of the Scholastic Building in Soho. DIFFA: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS is a nationally renowned nonprofit focused on combating AIDS by leveraging the creativity and passion of the visual arts and design community This event will raise awareness of HIV/AIDS but also to demonstrate a successful partnership between design and activism through this gathering. Picnic by Design will include an opportunity to win tickets to Dwell and New York Magazine’s second annual City Modern week, and cocktails following dinner. Baskets can be purchased online—but hurry, because they’re selling out quickly! Other sponsors of the event are Robert Allen, Starbucks, Maya Romanoff, and New York Design Center.