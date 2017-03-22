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Collection by Richard Hoag

Development Ideas

Development Exterior Ideas

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In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.
In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.
Even the primary en suite features Marvin windows—a large picture beneath twooperating awnings, which frame lush tree views. The ebony finish complements the black, in-built fireplace and boldly juxtaposes the muted interior.
Even the primary en suite features Marvin windows—a large picture beneath twooperating awnings, which frame lush tree views. The ebony finish complements the black, in-built fireplace and boldly juxtaposes the muted interior.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Studio GSBN carves a slice out of a Sydney home to fill its interior with sunshine.
Studio GSBN carves a slice out of a Sydney home to fill its interior with sunshine.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The couple love the home’s privacy and the way it interacts with the environment. They describe certain rooms as feeling like being inside a treehouse with views out to the surrounding forest canopy.
The couple love the home’s privacy and the way it interacts with the environment. They describe certain rooms as feeling like being inside a treehouse with views out to the surrounding forest canopy.
Crump played with the traditional gable roof form common to Australian farmhouses and transformed it into something entirely modern. The house’s three distinct ridgelines follow each other in succession, their simple contours conjuring a cartoon lightning bolt. The wood cladding covering the exterior also lends the house an impenetrable feel, heightening the surprise visitors experience upon entering and seeing its open, seaside views.
Crump played with the traditional gable roof form common to Australian farmhouses and transformed it into something entirely modern. The house’s three distinct ridgelines follow each other in succession, their simple contours conjuring a cartoon lightning bolt. The wood cladding covering the exterior also lends the house an impenetrable feel, heightening the surprise visitors experience upon entering and seeing its open, seaside views.
An aerial view of ESCAPE's new "The Oaks
An aerial view of ESCAPE's new "The Oaks
A view of the opened windows into the study room and the future child's bedroom.
A view of the opened windows into the study room and the future child's bedroom.

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