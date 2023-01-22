SubscribeSign In
The elongated vanity handles the linen storage, with a wood counter that syncs with the tub surround.
A pony wall separates the living room and kitchen without obstructing views.
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
A custom-cut metal column hides more infrastructure and doubles as a decorative feature.
The drop ceiling hides plumbing from the upstairs bathroom.
Tom did all of the custom woodwork, including the kitchen island and cabinets, and Marina did the tiling, such as the backsplash behind the stove.
The couple located the dining room to the front of the house, stripping away the excess finishes to reveal the brick and wood structure, as well as the plaster walls. “We like the textures of Brooklyn lofts,” says Marina of their inspiration. They refinished the front doors and added new windows throughout. The artwork is by Matt Higgins.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
Bryce – who loves plants, “is in heaven up here,” Mike says. “We have plants in every room. If a plant is not doing well, you just move it to another part of the house. There is different light coming from every place. We can accommodate any house plant.”
Mike and Bryce planted dripping Algerian ivy to hang suspended against the raw concrete for a touch of greenery. "I always had a vision of growing plants on the facade,
Finland (male) - named after a trip Mike took the year of his birth, and Mikes love of Scandinavian design
Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
Mike used his firm’s two favorite colors interchangeably throughout the building. “We like a Benjamin Moore color called Silver Satin, that’s what you see on all the light surfaces on the buildings,” he says, “then all the dark surfaces are Benjamin Moore Onyx, which is a really wonderful black but that’s not a total black; it has some nice undertones to it.”
An open air roof deck with a black sunshade makes for an idea lunch and coffee hangout for En Masse team members.
Custom walnut cabinetry conceals appliances from view in the couple's galley kitchen. Stainless steel countertops are welded in with the sink, and sleek Waterworks tile add interest.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
"There are a lot of considerations with a glass box,” Mike says, in regards to climate and temperatures. "We made the floors, which are cork, radiant.
From the inside, the 45 degree fins facilitate an elegant display of sunlight. “We’re facing west, but because there is a tall building across the street, we’re never going to get direct sunlight into the building,” Shively says.“The best we can do is get sun from the South, and so those fins, although they don't necessarily bounce the light into the building, they themselves glow in the afternoon as the sun comes around that way. It’s a really interesting sculptural thing to appreciate from inside the space.”
