Details
The couple located the dining room to the front of the house, stripping away the excess finishes to reveal the brick and wood structure, as well as the plaster walls. “We like the textures of Brooklyn lofts,” says Marina of their inspiration. They refinished the front doors and added new windows throughout. The artwork is by Matt Higgins.
Mike used his firm’s two favorite colors interchangeably throughout the building. “We like a Benjamin Moore color called Silver Satin, that’s what you see on all the light surfaces on the buildings,” he says, “then all the dark surfaces are Benjamin Moore Onyx, which is a really wonderful black but that’s not a total black; it has some nice undertones to it.”
From the inside, the 45 degree fins facilitate an elegant display of sunlight. “We’re facing west, but because there is a tall building across the street, we’re never going to get direct sunlight into the building,” Shively says.“The best we can do is get sun from the South, and so those fins, although they don't necessarily bounce the light into the building, they themselves glow in the afternoon as the sun comes around that way. It’s a really interesting sculptural thing to appreciate from inside the space.”
