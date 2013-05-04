Destination of the Week: Istanbul

As writer Shonquis Moreno put it, after traveling to Turkey’s most cosmopolitan city for the first annual Istanbul Design Biennial, "Istanbul is a city of chaos, improvisation, and irony, where a canon of calls-to-prayer ripples through a secular republic five times a day. Megaprojects born of an unsustainably strong economy rule the day: The city is carving a 30-mile canal—a second Bosporus—from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and a cross-continental metro tunnel, from Europe to Asia, beneath the strait." Today, a modern heart beats within its ancient walls. Here, a compilation of Dwell's favorite finds in the city that bridges—both literally and figuratively—Europe and Asia.