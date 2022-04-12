Desks / workspaces
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
Marlatt designed and installed a built-in desk with a folding top to save space in the study room. “That's also something I'd like to build again,” says Marlatt. “Every time you do something that's a little bit experimental, you realize how much better it would be the next time. It's all prototyping.”