An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
“I wanted it to look good from everywhere because the whole canyon can see it,” Steven says of the gleaming cube sitting on his property that he’d hoped to spend $70,000 to build. “I just stopped counting at some point,” he admits, referring to the blown-out budget.
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
Also on the lower level is a cozy office space, complete with plenty of storage.
The garden steps up steeply to the rear of the site, and the window sill in the living room and DJ booth are close to ground level. “When you’re sitting in the living area, it feels like the garden is flowing into the interior,” says architect Simon Knight.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Marlatt designed and installed a built-in desk with a folding top to save space in the study room. “That's also something I'd like to build again,” says Marlatt. “Every time you do something that's a little bit experimental, you realize how much better it would be the next time. It's all prototyping.”
