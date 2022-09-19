Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
Katice Helinski
Designers+Arch
View
4
Photos
Driven by a constant desire to create one-of-a-kind pieces, Bienke Domenie and Sara Degenaar of Forever Studio experiment with unconventional materials when designing their lighting.
Once a photography student at NYU, furniture designer Robert Sukrachand now splits his time between Brooklyn and Chiang Mai, Thailand, seeing his work as a conversation between the two cultures.
Nifemi Ogunro, who designs functional sculptures, often photographs her body alongside her work as a way to promote visibility and inclusion and to challenge traditional design narratives.
Share