Another, by Ahmad AbouZanat, is clad in Fireclay tiles.
One of the bathrooms, redone by Design Studio 15, includes tiles by Artistic Tile and a noteworthy light fixture.
The Parlor, by David Scott Interiors.
JayJeffers, Inc. designed the library, which featured a wide array of design books—as well as few surprising additions by some Real Housewives.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Curtis swapped out the flooring for a handmade ceramic tile, and used a rich dark wood for the counter. The existing cabinet bases were repainted.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
