Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
r
Collection by
RFL
Designers
View
8
Photos
Another, by Ahmad AbouZanat, is clad in Fireclay tiles.
One of the bathrooms, redone by Design Studio 15, includes tiles by Artistic Tile and a noteworthy light fixture.
The Parlor, by David Scott Interiors.
JayJeffers, Inc. designed the library, which featured a wide array of design books—as well as few surprising additions by some Real Housewives.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Curtis swapped out the flooring for a handmade ceramic tile, and used a rich dark wood for the counter. The existing cabinet bases were repainted.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
Share