Designed by POOL

POOL is a design studio based in Paris and founded in late 2010 by Léa Padovani and Sébastien Kieffer, whose goal is to "explore associations between objects, architecture and images." They are known for their use of sharp geometric shapes, line, and ornate simplicity. Their work has been shown at numerous exhibitions such as the Fiera, Biennale Internationale de Ceramique of Vallauris, and the International Furniture Fair. Click through to see a bevy of their completed projects thus far.