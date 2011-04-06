Design in Uniform at CCA

The degree to which modernist design came to the fore of Western life—both aesthetically, in its reliance on mechanized production—at mid-century had everything to do with World War II. As much a military battle as a race to outproduce the enemy, the actual manufacture of objects would never be the same. After five years in the works, Design in Uniform at the Canadian Centre for Architecture gives us a glimpse of the design that went into the war effort and what effect it had on the rest of the century. The show opens next week at the CCA in Montreal and will travel after that. Be sure to check it out if you're north of the border: It runs April 13 through September 18th. Or if you can't make it, check out this slideshow of images.