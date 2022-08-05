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Collection by Sandeep Thomas

Design Guides

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Located in the Pacific Palisades, the original structure (left) had been virtually untouched for over 40 years; architect Kevin Southerland recently renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board (right) now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay.
Located in the Pacific Palisades, the original structure (left) had been virtually untouched for over 40 years; architect Kevin Southerland recently renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board (right) now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
"They desperately needed more space for their soon-to-be growing family,
"They desperately needed more space for their soon-to-be growing family,
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After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
The terrace attached to the primary bedroom overlooks the home's fenced-in backyard.
The terrace attached to the primary bedroom overlooks the home's fenced-in backyard.
A tall wooden fence borders the property, creating a peaceful and private city escape.
A tall wooden fence borders the property, creating a peaceful and private city escape.
The backsplash and countertops are green quartzite to bring the colors of nature inside (but in retrospect, Bassam and Ming would pick another material besides natural stone for ease of maintenance). The flooring and all the cabinetry is natural white oak. The pendant hanging over the dining table is NR2 by Moooi, chosen for its transparency.
The backsplash and countertops are green quartzite to bring the colors of nature inside (but in retrospect, Bassam and Ming would pick another material besides natural stone for ease of maintenance). The flooring and all the cabinetry is natural white oak. The pendant hanging over the dining table is NR2 by Moooi, chosen for its transparency.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
Floor Plan of Courtyard House by Murray Legge Architecture
Floor Plan of Courtyard House by Murray Legge Architecture
The remodeled kitchen offers a whole corner of glass, and continues as a backsplash beneath the new cabinetry.
The remodeled kitchen offers a whole corner of glass, and continues as a backsplash beneath the new cabinetry.
"The generous nearly half-acre lot presents a secluded park-like setting with mature trees, and hillside nature trails leading up to Loma Linda Drive above,
"The generous nearly half-acre lot presents a secluded park-like setting with mature trees, and hillside nature trails leading up to Loma Linda Drive above,
The entrance now has a new glass front door and bespoke casework.
The entrance now has a new glass front door and bespoke casework.
“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”
“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”

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