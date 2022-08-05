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Design Guides
Located in the Pacific Palisades, the original structure (left) had been virtually untouched for over 40 years; architect Kevin Southerland recently renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board (right) now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay.
The backsplash and countertops are green quartzite to bring the colors of nature inside (but in retrospect, Bassam and Ming would pick another material besides natural stone for ease of maintenance). The flooring and all the cabinetry is natural white oak. The pendant hanging over the dining table is NR2 by Moooi, chosen for its transparency.
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