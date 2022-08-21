The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The herringbone brick floor bridges the dining room and screen porch, which are delineated by a set of custom glass-and-steel doors.
Replacing a door, the new bookshelf window provides storage while still allowing daylight to enter the office.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
Scott and Furman play guitar in the new dining room, which has become the creative engine room of the home.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
In the backyard, the shipping container Modpool is controlled by a smart-tech system which allows it to double as a jacuzzi
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
"The most comfortable and pleasant place in the house is the library nook, where you can lie down to read a book, have a coffee, or take a nap with the light and warmth of the sun coming through the window," says MAPA.