Design 2024
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The master bedroom showcases a custom bed with fabric by BDDW and designed by Geremia. The bedside sconces are by Materia. The homeowners wanted BDDW bedside tables, but having them made-to-order would have been a challenge to budget for. “We were able to snag a beautiful pair off the floor of the showroom, and work the budget around them,” says Willemsen. “To a certain extent, this first purchase 'defined' our budget, but it also showed the client that we were committed and creative.”