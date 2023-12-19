The master bedroom showcases a custom bed with fabric by BDDW and designed by Geremia. The bedside sconces are by Materia. The homeowners wanted BDDW bedside tables, but having them made-to-order would have been a challenge to budget for. “We were able to snag a beautiful pair off the floor of the showroom, and work the budget around them,” says Willemsen. “To a certain extent, this first purchase 'defined' our budget, but it also showed the client that we were committed and creative.”