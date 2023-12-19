Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The master bedroom showcases a custom bed with fabric by BDDW and designed by Geremia. The bedside sconces are by Materia. The homeowners wanted BDDW bedside tables, but having them made-to-order would have been a challenge to budget for. “We were able to snag a beautiful pair off the floor of the showroom, and work the budget around them,” says Willemsen. “To a certain extent, this first purchase 'defined' our budget, but it also showed the client that we were committed and creative.”
A Sabin LA Monterey coffee table nestles against a De La Espada sofa.
Calacatta caldia marble counters and backsplash meet a Gaggenau cooktop. The dark walnut Henrybuilt cabinets snake out of the room, forming a multipurpose bar with hidden storage, over which hangs a piece by artist and family friend Benicia Gantner.
An upholstered bench by Nickey Kehoe, dressed in fabric by Pierre Frey, complements a burgundy-brown Davenport sofa by Roman &amp; Williams Guild that, in turn, echoes the red Japanese maple outside. The Souda side tables hold Porta Romana table lamps.
