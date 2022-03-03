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Collection by Frankie Beloz

Deck

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"We created the built-in ipe dining banquette with an elongated seat to run the length of the pool for added seating and to give it a more social feel,
"We created the built-in ipe dining banquette with an elongated seat to run the length of the pool for added seating and to give it a more social feel,
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
Patio
Patio
Rear Courtyard
Rear Courtyard
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
The architect added a deck at the front of the house to extend the living room. "By keeping it uncovered, you’re allowed to encroach into the setback just a little bit," says Nwankpa Gillespie. "So, we were able to get quite a large porch. That was one way that allowed us to open up the doors to the front yard."
The architect added a deck at the front of the house to extend the living room. "By keeping it uncovered, you’re allowed to encroach into the setback just a little bit," says Nwankpa Gillespie. "So, we were able to get quite a large porch. That was one way that allowed us to open up the doors to the front yard."
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
The metallic skin and white surfaces amplify the home’s radiant golden glow—even at night.
The metallic skin and white surfaces amplify the home’s radiant golden glow—even at night.
The deep roof overhang provides protection from the sun and bounces reflected yellow light from the floor.
The deep roof overhang provides protection from the sun and bounces reflected yellow light from the floor.
Ipe decking connects the main house to the rear guest suite/pool house and pool, which were strategically placed to take advantage of natural shade conditions.
Ipe decking connects the main house to the rear guest suite/pool house and pool, which were strategically placed to take advantage of natural shade conditions.
In response to a geotechnical report that revealed poor soils, the architects deepened the piers to support a structure slab that floats eight inches above grade. The unusual foundation design allows the elevated home to sit very close to the trees without negatively impacting the root systems.
In response to a geotechnical report that revealed poor soils, the architects deepened the piers to support a structure slab that floats eight inches above grade. The unusual foundation design allows the elevated home to sit very close to the trees without negatively impacting the root systems.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
A view into the entry gallery from the courtyard.
A view into the entry gallery from the courtyard.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
A classic Jeanneret Chandigarh armchair sits by the fireplace.
A classic Jeanneret Chandigarh armchair sits by the fireplace.