BONE Structure, offering a custom prefab solution. This BONE Structure home is a two storey family home occupied by a young professional couple, their son and a baby girl. The location is a remote area of northern Quebec and the home is surrounded by forest. The home’s beautiful architecture is complemented by a stunning interior that was designed entirely by the BONE Structure team, including a curtain wall and a bright, open-plan main floor featuring a large kitchen. Upstairs is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a room for each child. Vehicles are also protected from the bitterly cold winters in an adjoining double garage.