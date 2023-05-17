SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jane Cuthbertson

Curtains

View 6 Photos
The rectangular house is divided into three sections: The kitchen is the core, dividing the living areas and the bedrooms, and bathrooms are located at the corners of the plan.
The rectangular house is divided into three sections: The kitchen is the core, dividing the living areas and the bedrooms, and bathrooms are located at the corners of the plan.
Spruce was used for the interior floors and doors, as well as the whitewashed walls. A hammock hangs in the children's play room.
Spruce was used for the interior floors and doors, as well as the whitewashed walls. A hammock hangs in the children's play room.
The view was pivotal in the design, and the living area features 180-degree views that bring the spectacular seascape into the interior. The soft, neutral palette complements the seascape.
The view was pivotal in the design, and the living area features 180-degree views that bring the spectacular seascape into the interior. The soft, neutral palette complements the seascape.