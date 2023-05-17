Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Collection by
Jane Cuthbertson
Curtains
View
6
Photos
The rectangular house is divided into three sections: The kitchen is the core, dividing the living areas and the bedrooms, and bathrooms are located at the corners of the plan.
Spruce was used for the interior floors and doors, as well as the whitewashed walls. A hammock hangs in the children's play room.
The view was pivotal in the design, and the living area features 180-degree views that bring the spectacular seascape into the interior. The soft, neutral palette complements the seascape.
Share