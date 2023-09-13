Cunningham Project
The Basecamp Hotel, South Lake Tahoe Rooms from $125 The Basecamp Hotel, located in South Lake Tahoe, brings boutique-style accommodations to the Sierras. Inside, find a rustic vibe complemented by brightly hued furniture and vintage ephemera. Amenities include a rooftop hot tub, coffee and hot chocolate bar, and places to store ski gear.
Urbangreen selected walnut wood coated in a clear, low-VOC finish for the custom bunk beds. "It brings out the natural beauty and detail of of the grain," says Elias Didaskalou of Urbangreen. "The materials used not only had to look good, but also had to ensure durability and longevity. Sustainability for Urbangreen, along with lowering our carbon footprint, also means handcrafting pieces that last a lifetime: Non-disposable furniture that will not end up in a landfill."