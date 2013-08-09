Creative Uses for Ladders

As we prepare for our November issue, which is all about small spaces, we’re thinking small, and that often means creative use of otherwise wasted space above the main floor. Getting to these spaces always requires an equally space-saving vehicle. Enter the ladder, that age-old device that may have its ups and downs (we couldn’t resist), but whether helping us reach for that top-shelf book or getting us to our sleeping loft, can be rendered in so many oh-so-modern ways. Here are some that have graced the pages of Dwell.