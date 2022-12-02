SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Cozy collection

View 6 Photos
Key pieces in the Cozy Room include the pink Bollo armchair by Andreas Engesvik, a sculptural side table by Souda, and a muted geometric rug by Ferm Living.
Key pieces in the Cozy Room include the pink Bollo armchair by Andreas Engesvik, a sculptural side table by Souda, and a muted geometric rug by Ferm Living.
The Cozy Room is a more intimate space for reading, drafting letters ("an activity our client has turned into a true art form," notes Eng-Goetz), and watching movies. JHID lowered the ceiling height and raised the floor by a single step in order to give the room a different scale compared to the rest of the apartment. "When you're in the Cozy Room, you feel hugged by the interior architecture, while still being connected to the public spaces that it so clearly looks out on," says Eng-Goetz.
The Cozy Room is a more intimate space for reading, drafting letters ("an activity our client has turned into a true art form," notes Eng-Goetz), and watching movies. JHID lowered the ceiling height and raised the floor by a single step in order to give the room a different scale compared to the rest of the apartment. "When you're in the Cozy Room, you feel hugged by the interior architecture, while still being connected to the public spaces that it so clearly looks out on," says Eng-Goetz.
Still, it’s possible to remove or relocate non-structural walls in a home with good bones.
Still, it’s possible to remove or relocate non-structural walls in a home with good bones.
Much of the interior—including the fold-away work desk—is characterised by the bold red and yellow color palette. “Marianne is not at all afraid of bold colors and suggested we try red,” explains architect Binke Lenhardt.
Much of the interior—including the fold-away work desk—is characterised by the bold red and yellow color palette. “Marianne is not at all afraid of bold colors and suggested we try red,” explains architect Binke Lenhardt.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.