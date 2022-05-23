SubscribeSign In
PH SUPERÍ
Floor plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Elevations of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Section of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
The north-facing painting studio opens onto a rock garden through a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall. “The garden provides a calm backdrop to the creative activity inside,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The painting studio has reclaimed longleaf pine floors that echo the material palette of the original house. The gallery-like white walls provide a place for the client’s colorful paintings to be displayed.
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
