Courtyards
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”