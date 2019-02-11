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Country Homes

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The house's exterior is horizontal wood siding painted white, which is a reference to beach houses that have traditionally been white.
The house's exterior is horizontal wood siding painted white, which is a reference to beach houses that have traditionally been white.
Built to replace a traditional rectangular stairway, the curving open-riser staircase features extra-wide black treads that pop against white guardrails.
Built to replace a traditional rectangular stairway, the curving open-riser staircase features extra-wide black treads that pop against white guardrails.
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
On a site adjacent to a greenbelt, architects Yen Ong and Paul Merrill of 5G Studio envisioned “a solid black mass within an enclosed garden,” says Ong. A geothermal heat pump, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting helped the project achieve LEED Platinum status.
On a site adjacent to a greenbelt, architects Yen Ong and Paul Merrill of 5G Studio envisioned “a solid black mass within an enclosed garden,” says Ong. A geothermal heat pump, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting helped the project achieve LEED Platinum status.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Located two hours from the clients' home in Santiago, the House in El Peumo is set on a sandy plateau surrounded by pines and cypresses.
Located two hours from the clients' home in Santiago, the House in El Peumo is set on a sandy plateau surrounded by pines and cypresses.
In the living room, the timber joinery continues and creates a sense of enclosure. The architects lined the opposite wall with a continuous bench seat to unify the open plan.
In the living room, the timber joinery continues and creates a sense of enclosure. The architects lined the opposite wall with a continuous bench seat to unify the open plan.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.