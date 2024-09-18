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Cooper Addition
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
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