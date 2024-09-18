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Collection by Amber Converse

Cooper Addition

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LAMAS stacked the basement staircase beneath the existing one and added a guardrail in the same Brutalist style.
LAMAS stacked the basement staircase beneath the existing one and added a guardrail in the same Brutalist style.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
Campbell’s clients wanted the home to feel calming, so for the entry he used plywood and charcoal-stained terra-cotta tiles.
Campbell’s clients wanted the home to feel calming, so for the entry he used plywood and charcoal-stained terra-cotta tiles.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
In the primary bedroom, the dormer window seat's The S&amp;B Colour Pillows are from Hay.
In the primary bedroom, the dormer window seat's The S&amp;B Colour Pillows are from Hay.
In the primary bedroom, pink upholstered wall panels dampen sounds and soften the space.
In the primary bedroom, pink upholstered wall panels dampen sounds and soften the space.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”

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